Frontier Smart Technologies Group (FST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Friday. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74).
Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile
