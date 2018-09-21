Frontier Smart Technologies Group (FST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Friday. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, a technology company, engages in the commercial exploitation of wireless technologies and systems in the radio and smart audio sectors in the United States, North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers chips, modules, and software for consumer audio devices.

