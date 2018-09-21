Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Director Buys $33,811.80 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,811.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,281.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 307 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548.10.

On Thursday, July 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $113,550.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,750 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $119,542.50.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

