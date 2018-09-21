Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) bonds rose 1% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.4% coupon and is set to mature on November 14, 2034. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $93.25 and were trading at $92.63 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 52,913,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,215,592. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 55.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 345,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 56.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 62,084 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 917,355 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 735,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 144,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $475,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

