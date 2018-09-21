Franco Nevada (FNV) vs. AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Financial Contrast

Franco Nevada (NYSE: AU) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Franco Nevada and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco Nevada 32.94% 4.80% 4.72% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Franco Nevada and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco Nevada 0 5 4 0 2.44 AngloGold Ashanti 0 1 2 0 2.67

Franco Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $95.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.29%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Franco Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco Nevada and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco Nevada $675.00 million 17.82 $194.70 million $1.08 59.82 AngloGold Ashanti $4.54 billion 0.79 -$191.00 million $0.06 145.67

Franco Nevada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti. Franco Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franco Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Franco Nevada pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franco Nevada has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Franco Nevada is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franco Nevada has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats AngloGold Ashanti on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

