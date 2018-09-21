Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.41 Million

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $328.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.70 million to $334.04 million. Forward Air posted sales of $280.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

FWRD traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $69.36. 493,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,287. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

In other news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $549,818.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $565,672.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,873.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,417 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forward Air by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Earnings History and Estimates for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

