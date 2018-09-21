Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 62,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,031,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 955,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

On Monday, July 30th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00.

AMD stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.75, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,048,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.