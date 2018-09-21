Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 62,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,031,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 955,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 30th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00.
AMD stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.75, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,048,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after buying an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.