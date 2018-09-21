Fondren Management LP Purchases Shares of 101,584 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP)

Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 101,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,497,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 58,565 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 71.6% in the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 121,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 42,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,967. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.33). Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $127.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AP. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II purchased 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $50,899.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

