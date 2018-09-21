Fondren Management LP Lowers Position in Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

Fondren Management LP lowered its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Potbelly accounts for 1.3% of Fondren Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fondren Management LP owned 0.51% of Potbelly worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Potbelly by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PBPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

PBPB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 443,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,204. Potbelly Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.31 million, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

