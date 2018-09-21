Fondren Management LP Invests $788,000 in StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)

Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Fondren Management LP owned about 0.34% of StoneMor Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STON. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 512.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 92,524 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 70.0% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 176.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners in the first quarter worth $397,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on StoneMor Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneMor Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:STON traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,998. The company has a market cap of $179.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

