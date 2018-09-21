Fmr LLC Sells 26,612,876 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,612,876 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B worth $76,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,014,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $998,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 24.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,739,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,286 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,578,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,155,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,367,000 after purchasing an additional 216,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 0.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,438,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

