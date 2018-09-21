Fmr LLC Has $77.66 Million Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,152,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,430 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $77,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 60.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $306,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of HMHC opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $375.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.20 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

