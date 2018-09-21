Fmr LLC Has $74.01 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,582 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,049,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Richard J. Rubino sold 34,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $2,076,587.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,089,515.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $660,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,386.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,512 shares of company stock worth $15,670,247. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AERI. Needham & Company LLC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

