Fly Leasing (FLY) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also commented on FLY. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.10.
Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 4,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,966. The firm has a market cap of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $15.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 543,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 67.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.
