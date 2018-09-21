Fly Leasing (FLY) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on FLY. ValuEngine lowered Fly Leasing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fly Leasing from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 4,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,966. The firm has a market cap of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Fly Leasing has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 27.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 543,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 67.2% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.