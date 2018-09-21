Flushing Financial (FFIC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $726.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.45.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.45%. analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

