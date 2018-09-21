Fluidigm (FLDM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLDM. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

FLDM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,552. The stock has a market cap of $324.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 53.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.75%. equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $172,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 48,656 shares of company stock worth $316,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDM. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $128,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fluidigm by 64.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fluidigm by 47.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

