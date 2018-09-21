FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Position Boosted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FleetCor Technologies worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $222.18 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.72 and a 1-year high of $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

