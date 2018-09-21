Fitbit Inc (FIT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in August

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,743,634 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 40,557,150 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,101,810 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fitbit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fitbit from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fitbit from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $6.08 on Friday. Fitbit has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at $263,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,500 shares of company stock worth $6,380,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fitbit by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,875,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fitbit by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,156,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,261,000 after purchasing an additional 909,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Fitbit by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,751,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 672,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fitbit by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,661,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fitbit by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

