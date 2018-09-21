Fitbit (FIT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped coverage on Fitbit in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Fitbit from $4.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

FIT opened at $6.08 on Friday. Fitbit has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,305.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $29,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,381 shares in the company, valued at $992,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,500 shares of company stock worth $6,380,550 in the last 90 days. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 97,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 75,327 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,875,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after buying an additional 3,013,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

