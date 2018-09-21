Fiserv Inc (FISV) Insider Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 50,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,071. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $60.19 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fiserv by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 531,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.97.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

