Fiserv Inc (FISV) Insider Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 50,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $3,986,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,353,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of FISV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,071. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $60.19 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.97.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
