First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) Stake Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 889,387 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the second quarter worth $127,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the second quarter worth $176,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the second quarter worth $199,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd in the second quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a sep 18 dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

