First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 300,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,633. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.