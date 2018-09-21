First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,069,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.88% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $107,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $301,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $306,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 307.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 406.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13,146.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $28.12 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

