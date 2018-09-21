First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 23,156 RBB Bancorp (RBB)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of RBB Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 496.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 26th.

RBB stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of -0.04. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 31.31%. analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

