First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,348 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 835.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 62.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $187,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Mcilwraith bought 2,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of VIVO opened at $15.15 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

