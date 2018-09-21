First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care stock opened at $197.84 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $172.85.

