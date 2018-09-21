First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,571 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, CFO Stephen C. Richter sold 102,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $3,158,656.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,147.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew M. Alexander sold 126,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $3,891,878.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,172 shares in the company, valued at $38,792,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WRI opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 83.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At June 30, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 190 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

