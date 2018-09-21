First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of WEX Inc (WEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in WEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,286,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in WEX by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WEX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $196.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $820,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.47, for a total transaction of $207,128.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

