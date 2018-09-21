First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Holdings Raised by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Hawaiian worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1,107.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 29,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $574,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. First Hawaiian Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

