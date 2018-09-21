First Community (FCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Community has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 17.48%. equities analysts predict that First Community will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Sawyer sold 5,113 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $130,637.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,295.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

