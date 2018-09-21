First Analysis Analysts Give NeoGenomics (NEO) a $16.00 Price Target

First Analysis set a $16.00 price objective on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEO. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NEO opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $624,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,828.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 12,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $169,785.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,632 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,162,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,675,000 after purchasing an additional 401,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after purchasing an additional 184,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,676,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,175,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,557,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 784,493 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.