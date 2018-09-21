Financial Survey: Becton Dickinson and (BDX) vs. Neovasc (NVCN)

Becton Dickinson and (NASDAQ: NVCN) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Becton Dickinson and and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton Dickinson and 0 3 10 0 2.77 Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus price target of $251.08, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Neovasc has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 4,066.67%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Becton Dickinson and.

Profitability

This table compares Becton Dickinson and and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton Dickinson and 4.73% 14.16% 5.39% Neovasc -3,427.42% N/A -79.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Becton Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Neovasc does not pay a dividend. Becton Dickinson and pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton Dickinson and has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Becton Dickinson and and Neovasc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton Dickinson and $12.09 billion 5.79 $1.10 billion $9.48 27.63 Neovasc $5.39 million 10.55 -$22.90 million ($0.37) -0.08

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Neovasc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Neovasc on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and women's health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

