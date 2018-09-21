Financial Review: Red Rock Resorts (RRR) versus Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

Red Rock Resorts (NYSE: RLH) and Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Red Lion Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Lion Hotels has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Red Lion Hotels does not pay a dividend. Red Rock Resorts pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Red Rock Resorts and Red Lion Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Rock Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60 Red Lion Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $34.78, indicating a potential upside of 24.38%. Red Lion Hotels has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. Given Red Lion Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red Lion Hotels is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Red Lion Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Rock Resorts $1.62 billion 2.02 $35.15 million $0.62 45.10 Red Lion Hotels $171.93 million 1.84 $580,000.00 N/A N/A

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Red Lion Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Red Rock Resorts and Red Lion Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Rock Resorts 10.74% 13.23% 2.41% Red Lion Hotels 2.80% -1.97% -1.18%

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Red Lion Hotels on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. It operates 19,219 slot machines; 319 table games; and 4,316 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands. As of December 31, 2017, it had a network of 1,061 franchised hotels, including a total of 65,200 rooms. The company was formerly known as WestCoast Hospitality Corporation and changed its name to Red Lion Hotels Corporation in September 2005. Red Lion Hotels Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

