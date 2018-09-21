Financial Review: CGG (CGG) and Africa Oil (AOIFF)

CGG (OTCMKTS: AOIFF) and Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CGG alerts:

1.0% of CGG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CGG and Africa Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG 38.34% 33.98% 11.77% Africa Oil N/A -5.15% -4.99%

Risk and Volatility

CGG has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Africa Oil has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CGG and Africa Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Africa Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.7%. Africa Oil does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGG and Africa Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.32 billion 0.05 -$514.90 million N/A N/A Africa Oil N/A N/A -$4.53 million N/A N/A

Africa Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CGG.

Summary

CGG beats Africa Oil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGG

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services. This segment offers geophysical equipment for seismic data acquisition, including seismic recording equipment, software, and seismic sources for land or marine. Its Contractual Data Acquisition segment provides geophysical acquisition services comprising land, marine, airborne, and seabed. It offers marine seismic 2D and 3D, and marine seismic contract data acquisition and multi-client surveys services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of five 3D high capacity vessels. It is also involved in the acquisition and onsite processing of seismic data acquired on land areas; acquisition, processing, and interpretation of airborne geophysical data on land or offshore; collection, processing, and interpretation of data related to the earth's surface, the soils, and rocks beneath; acquisition and data processing of marine gravity and magnetic data; development and licensing of commercial software; and licensing of data from gravity and magnetics data. The company's Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software; offers geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; collects, develops, and licenses geological data; and provides data management services and software. The company was formerly known as Compagnie Générale de Géophysique ? Veritas SA and changed its name to CGG in 2013. CGG was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.