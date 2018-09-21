Financial Comparison: TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) & ATN International (ATNI)

TELIA Co A B/ADR (NASDAQ: ATNI) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TELIA Co A B/ADR and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 1 1 1 0 2.00

ATN International has a consensus target price of $61.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.55%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.15 $1.13 billion $0.44 21.15 ATN International $481.19 million 2.41 $31.48 million $2.18 33.32

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. TELIA Co A B/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ATN International pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 2.75% 8.22% 3.31% ATN International 4.51% 3.10% 2.11%

Summary

ATN International beats TELIA Co A B/ADR on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of IP transit, Ethernet, IPX, and cloud connect products for Internet service providers, and content and cloud providers. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Activ, Telia Cloudy, LMT, Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, and Halebop brands, as well as Cygate, DataInfo, Telia Finance, and Skanova brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 2.2 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.5 million broadband subscriptions, and 1.7 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. It also provides wireless devices and accessories, including smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and owns and operates terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. It offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

