Financial Analysis: W. R. Berkley (WRB) vs. Axis Capital (AXS)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE: AXS) and Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Axis Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 8.54% 7.25% 1.62% Axis Capital -6.16% -3.63% -0.68%

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axis Capital has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Axis Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Axis Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Axis Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. W. R. Berkley pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axis Capital pays out -49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Axis Capital has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Axis Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for W. R. Berkley and Axis Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 3 5 0 0 1.63 Axis Capital 0 6 2 0 2.25

W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus price target of $71.17, suggesting a potential downside of 9.74%. Axis Capital has a consensus price target of $61.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Axis Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axis Capital is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Axis Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.68 billion 1.25 $549.09 million $2.46 32.05 Axis Capital $4.59 billion 1.06 -$368.96 million ($3.15) -18.52

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Axis Capital. Axis Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Axis Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and protective coverages to contractors and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers aviation insurance products; directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance. It also provides professional lines insurance that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and not-for-profit organizations. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, as well as accident and health reinsurance for catastrophic or per life events through wholesale and retail brokers, managing general agents, and underwriters. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance to insurance companies, including catastrophe; property reinsurance covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance; coverage for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine, aviation, and personal accident reinsurance; and derivative based risk management products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.