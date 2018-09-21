Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Receives $115.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $10,740,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $256,346,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 79,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $110.58. 2,796,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,545. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

