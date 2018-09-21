Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Director Sells $2,606,780.34 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.59. 19,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,087. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 145.3% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 70,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 133.6% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $1,665,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

