Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (FMAT)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,785. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.