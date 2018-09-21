Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA:FDMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,798. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $35.48.

