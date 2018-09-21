Feedback (FDBK) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.79 ($0.02). Approximately 1,134,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

In other Feedback news, insider Simon Sturge purchased 500,000 shares of Feedback stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,025.92).

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electronic, electrical, and computer based equipment for industry and commerce, and leisure industry. It offers access control equipment and software that enables central monitoring of fully integrated access, fire, and security systems in larger organizations; supplies time and attendance terminals together with software for use with this hardware; and is involved in developing bespoke data-based electronic hardware products.

