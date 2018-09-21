FedEx Co. (FDX) Director John A. Edwardson Sells 1,160 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FDX traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $214.17 and a twelve month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

