FedEx Co. (FDX) Director John A. Edwardson Sells 1,160 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
FDX traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $214.17 and a twelve month high of $274.66.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.14.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
