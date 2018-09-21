Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,926 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,780.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,112,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after buying an additional 1,090,056 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 880,125 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after buying an additional 795,628 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,900,000 after buying an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 238,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

NYSE XYL opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

In related news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,505.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $3,839,982 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

