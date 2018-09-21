Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $1.50 Million Stake in TriNet Group Inc (TNET)

Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 28,125.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $366,770.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,448,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,277,273 in the last three months. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 2.39.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 74.08%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

