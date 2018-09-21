Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1,250.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 105,413 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.73. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

