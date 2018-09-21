Federated Investors (FII) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Federated Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Federated Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of FII stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Federated Investors has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, Director Michael J. Farrell purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,178. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federated Investors by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,814,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,198,000 after buying an additional 1,030,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 4,060.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 650,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 60.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,565,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the second quarter worth about $9,057,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 26.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

