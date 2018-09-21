FCG Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,282. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

