Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FPI. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

FPI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 28,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,872. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.49.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,003.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,218.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Erica Borenstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,659.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,689 shares of company stock valued at $329,220. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $2,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns over 165,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

