FairCoin (FAIR) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 21st. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $265.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00004005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 49% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.03081710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00562556 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00028211 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035322 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008519 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official website is fair-coin.org . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FairCoin

FairCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.