Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Arch Investments LP increased its stake in Facebook by 40.8% in the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $3,196,000. Natixis increased its stake in Facebook by 420.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $126,232,000 after purchasing an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $65,194,000. Finally, Rudman Errol M acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $2,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $10,754,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $120,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,901.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,899,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,047,480. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.