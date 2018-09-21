Fabrinet (FN) and Sunworks (SUNW) Head to Head Review

Fabrinet (NASDAQ: SUNW) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 6.14% 12.68% 8.72% Sunworks -12.46% -56.59% -22.48%

Fabrinet has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fabrinet and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $1.37 billion 1.22 $84.16 million $2.98 15.36 Sunworks $77.45 million 0.18 -$7.22 million ($0.32) -1.69

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fabrinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fabrinet and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fabrinet presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.93%. Sunworks has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 362.96%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Sunworks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

